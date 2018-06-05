Mitchelstown assault victim only ‘wanted to enjoy his life’

A father of four who died following an assault in Co Cork over the weekend has been recalled as a “family man” who only “wanted to enjoy his life”.

Patrick O’Donnell (36), who was known as “Ginty”, was fatally injured in an incident in Willie Andies pub in Mitchelstown on Friday evening. A man has since been charged with his murder. The deceased lived with his family in the Stag Park area of Mitchelstown.

Mr O’Donnell’s nephew, Jimmy, told the requiem Mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Ballindangan that Ginty was a kind husband, father, son and uncle who lived for his family.

He said Ginty loved his wife Leanne, sons Joseph and Jason and his daughters Ruby and Rosie, who were his “two beautiful princesses”.

“They were everything to him,” he said. “He also adored his mother (Irene). She was the apple of his eye. He was a family man. He would have done anything for his family and friends. He didn’t have a bad word to say about anyone. All he wanted was to enjoy his life.”

He said his uncle loved to keep fit and was interested in all types of sport. The deceased also enjoyed the tranquillity of fishing and was always up for good humoured teasing from his nephews about his “bald head”, he added.

Professionalism

Fr Michael Fitzgerald, the chief celebrant of the Mass, thanked gardaí for their professionalism in handling the matter.

He told the congregation that life was not always simple for O’Donnell but that his journey through the world was helped by his his wife, who was his “rock”.

“Patrick loved Leanne and his family. Leanne was a rock of strength to Patrick. Life wasn’t always easy for Patrick but he did his best. Let us think of Patrick and his bright enormous smile shining brighter than ever in the sight of the goodness and mercy of God,” Fr Fitzgerald said.

Offertory gifts included a fishing rod and sporting symbols and wreaths bearing the words “husband,” “father” and “uncle” adorned the coffin.

He was buried at St Dominic’s Cemetery in Glanworth after the Mass.

Michael Dineen (27), of Ardmhuilanne, Mitchelstown, was charged with O’Donnell’s murder on Sunday at a special sitting of Mallow District Court. He was remanded in custody to appear again at Fermoy District Court on June 8th.