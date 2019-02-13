Total of 30 people arrested in Carlow, Kilkenny as part of Operation Thor

Thirty people have been arrested by gardaí as part of an operation in Carlow and Kilkenny.

The arrests, made between Monday and Wednesday of this week came as part of Operation Thor – Project Storm, a policing initiative aimed at preventing crime and disrupting criminal activity.

Gardaí said 30 arrests were for various offences including the Misuse of Drugs Act, Road Traffic Acts and warrants.

The operation involved searches and arrests supported by armed checkpoints which were conducted on the approach roads to Kilkenny city and the surrounding areas.

Trainee gardaí currently based at the Garda College Templemore also took part in the operation.

Crime Prevention leaflets and high visibility clothing were handed out to members of the public to increase the awareness of protection of personal property and possessions.

A total of 55 checkpoints have been conducted to date.