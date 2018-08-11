Three men stabbed in fight outside pub in Co Antrim

Police in Northern Ireland are appealing for witnesses following a multiple stabbing incident in the village of Ballycarry, Co Antrim overnight.

An altercation took place in the village, located between Larne and Carrickfergus shortly after 1am on Saturday.

Three men were treated in hospital after the altercation, which involved a number of people and took place on the street outside a pub in the village.

The three men, two aged in their twenties and one in his sixties were treated for stab wounds sustained in the incident. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted murder. They remain in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Miller is appealing for anyone who was in the area of Main Street who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Ballymena. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers.