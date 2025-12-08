Almost 15% of population were deprived of basic needs in 2025, CSO figures show

Almost two-thirds of people who were deprived recorded being unable to get together with family or friends for a drink or a meal once a month. Photograph: iStock

Almost 15 per cent of the population were deprived of basic needs in 2025, Central Statistics Office figures show.

People living in enforced deprivation are defined as those living in a household that cannot afford two or more of the 11 basic deprivation items considered to be the norm. A Social Justice Ireland analysis of the CSO figures found that 807,873 people were impacted this year, including almost 236,000 children.

Among the items used as deprivation indicators by the CSO are going without heating at some stage or being unable to afford to keep one’s home adequately warm, being unable to afford a meal with meat, chicken, fish or vegetarian equivalent, or being unable to afford new clothes.

Of those living in enforced deprivation, the most common experiences were being unable to afford to replace any worn-out furniture (76.1 per cent) and being unable to afford a morning, afternoon or evening out in the last fortnight (62.7 per cent).

Almost two-thirds of people who were deprived recorded being unable to get together with family or friends for a drink or a meal once a month, making it the third highest indicator.

Groups most likely to experience enforced deprivation this year included those living in single-adult households with children under 18 (49 per cent); unemployed people (41.7 per cent); and those unable to work due to long-standing health problems (39 per cent).

CSO analysis of tenure status (the nature of the occupancy in which the household resides) showed that more than three in 10 people in rented or rent-free accommodation were living in enforced deprivation, compared with less than one in 10 living in owner-occupied housing.

Although about 30 per cent of people in Ireland live in rented or rent-free accommodation, they account for six in 10 (63.8 per cent) people living in enforced deprivation in 2025. This is an increase from 61.3 per cent last year.

The CSO figures also show that 44.8 per cent of households said they had at least some difficulty in making ends meet this year, down slightly from 46.2 per cent in 2024.

[ Ten ways to reduce the costs of winter, the most expensive seasonOpens in new window ]

Reacting to the CSO findings, Social Justice Ireland’s research and policy analyst Michelle Murphy expressed concern over the impact of discontinued once-off cost-of-living supports.

Although the enforced deprivation rate has decreased for the second year in a row, the results of the removal of such supports for vulnerable households are yet to be seen, Ms Murphy noted.

“These figures offer some insight into living standards across the State and show the impact of rising costs on people’s daily lives,” she said.

At the end of a typical month in 2025, 36.8 per cent of households did not have money to set aside, while an additional 5 per cent needed to draw money from savings and 2.8 per cent needed to borrow money.

In 2025, 26.6 per cent of households regarded housing costs as a heavy financial burden, down on the 2024 rate of 29.5 per cent, the CSO said.

More than a third of households experiencing deprivation were in arrears on utility bills this year, as were one in three single-adult households with children.

Three in 10 single-adult households with children went into debt to meet ordinary living expenses in 2025.

[ In Ireland, the ‘working poor’ will determine future electionsOpens in new window ]