Ten vintage Massey Fergusons stolen from premises in Co Down

Twelve vintage tractors, including ten Massey Fergusons, were stolen in Co Down on Thursday, police in the North have said.

The theft took place at a property on the Killynure Road in Carryduff, Co Down just outside Belfast and included a low-loading trailer and a power washer.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Wilson said:“The theft was reported to us just after 5pm on Thursday 9 August. Officers attended the address and found that entry had been forced to a number of outbuildings.

He said the ten Massey Fergusons are all of great sentimental value and all have red bodywork and grey chassis. Two of these tractors also have cabs.

Two other vintage tractors — a Nutfield Universal which is orange — and a blue Dexta were also taken.

“We believe the machinery was stolen sometime between 10am on Wednesday August 8th and 4.30pm on Thursday August 9th.

“ We are keen to hear from anyone who is offered any of these items for sale in suspicious circumstances; anyone who has any information that could help our investigation into this incident or saw any unusual activity in the Killynure Road in Carryduff on Wednesday or Thursday.”

The tractors stolen are:

- Massey Ferguson 148 DSM292L

- Massey Ferguon 135MP BIW4461

- Massey Ferguson 35 IG4497

- Massey Ferguson 165 KSB879H

- Massey Ferguson 135 FGZ5014 and GFR579N (two tractors taken)

- Massey Ferguson 20E FGZ2219

- Massey Ferguson 230 FIW2836

- Massey Ferguson 35X GGZ3215

- Massey Ferguson 240 GGZ2065

- Nutfield Universal ASH98

- Dexta 1110BZ