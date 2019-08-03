Three men injured when struck by vehicle outside Belfast cemetery
One man arrested by PSNI after pedestrians were struck on Whiterock Road
Forensics officers outside Belfast City Cemetery where two men were injured after a car hit pedestrians. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Three men were injured when a vehicle struck a number of people outside the city cemetery in Belfast on Saturday.
One man was arrested after the vehicle struck a number of people on Whiterock Road in west Belfast shortly after midday. The men are being treated at hospital but the PSNI does not know the extent of the men’s injuries is unknown at present.
