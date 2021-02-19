Two men charged in connection with Ballyfermot shooting

Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a man who was shot in Ballyfermot, Dublin, last July.

The men, aged 25 and 32, were due to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Friday morning charged in relation to the fatal shooting.

The attack took place on Monday morning, July 27th, in Ballyfermot. The victim (55) opened the front door of 85 Croftwood Park and was shot a number of times by a gunman.