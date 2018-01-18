Three arrested after theft of tools from Wicklow building site

Three men have been arrested and tools recovered following a burglary at a building site in Co Wicklow.

The men, aged 19, 34 and 43, were apprehended on Thursday evening following the theft at Newtownmountkennedy.

The intelligence-led operation was led by members of the Garda National Drugs and Crime Bureau.

The men have been detained at Bray Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.