Baker who alleged he was subjected to racial slur in Polish wins €4,000

The adjudication officer found against the employer over a racial slur incident in June 2019. Photograph: Getty Images

A baker has won €4,000 over being subjected to a racial slur in Polish by a colleague nearly six years ago.

The award was made in a set of rulings published on Monday regarding a workplace dispute that arose in the spring of 2019. The worker, a black French man, alleged he was being bullied by predominantly Polish colleagues at an unidentified food and drinks company “because he does not speak Polish”.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) rejected various complaints of his alleging discrimination in breach of the Employment Equality Act 1998 on the grounds of race and disability.

However, it found against the employer in respect of the racial slur incident in June 2019.

The worker gave evidence at a series of adjudication hearings, saying he “felt threatened and isolated at work” during a period in early 2019 and felt he was suffering discrimination because he was “black and did not speak Polish”.

The worker said “nothing was done” after he complained to his bosses in February 2019.

The company’s position was that it facilitated the worker by changing the start time of his shift and later changing his work location.

It had also ordered his Polish colleagues to translate all work-related conversations to English, the tribunal was told.

The complainant’s further evidence was that after his transfer to the new work location he was subject to “a particularly offensive and derogatory racial slur which was conveyed to him in Polish” on June 23rd, 2019.

The worker who made the remark – which was not recorded in the tribunal’s published decisions – left the employment the following day.

The worker told the tribunal he “did not know what it meant” until it was explained to him by a third party some months later, after which he filed his second complaint with the WRC.

A head chef who gave evidence on behalf of the employer said “nobody was subject to racial abuse” and that the workplace has “zero tolerance” for bullying and harassment.

The employer’s position was that the complainant “did not react well” when performance issues were raised with him.

“His response was to claim that he was being discriminated against and racially abused,” the company’s representative submitted, adding that the firm had “gone to great lengths” to support him.

Adjudicator Andrew Heavey noted the accusation was “vehemently denied” in the company’s investigation process. However, he accepted the sworn evidence of the worker on the balance of probabilities.

He wrote that despite the “bona fides” and “significant efforts” made by the employer to support the worker and address his complaints, it was still vicariously liable for the actions of its staff.

He found the complainant was “harassed on the race ground” on or about June 23rd, 2019, and directed the company to pay €4,000 in compensation for the discrimination.

He rejected all other claims by the worker under the Employment Equality Act.

Mr Heavey anonymised his decisions on the basis “information of a sensitive nature relating to the complainant”, which he believes “deserves privacy”.

He noted that when he held his final hearing into the claims last November, the complainant remained an employee of the firm and there had been “no further issues”.