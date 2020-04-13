Teenager dies after being injured in Enniskillen altercation

An 18-year-old who lost his leg after being stabbed during an altercation in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh on Saturday has died in hospital.

The teenager was injured in a public dispute involving members of the Traveller community in the Coolcullden Meadows area at about 8.40pm.

The PSNI said a report was received that a number of men “brandishing weapons” were involved in a fight.

“Police attended the scene and found two men — including the man who sadly passed away and another male, aged 24 — who had sustained wounds to their legs and who were subsequently hospitalised,” the PSNI said.

“It is believed that another man involved in the incident had left the scene before officers arrived.”

After sustaining serious injuries in the attack, which was filmed using mobile phones, and having his leg amputated, the teenager died at South West Acute Hospital on Monday.

“Our investigation continues this morning, and I am appealing to the public to help us establish exactly what happened and who was involved,” Det Chief Insp John Caldwell said.

“If you witnessed the altercation, please get in touch with us by calling 101 and ask for detectives investigating this murder.

“If you captured footage of it on your mobile phone, or if you were driving in the area and captured it on your dash cam, I would urge you to bring that forward to us.

“I would also appeal to the male who is also believed to have been involved in the incident, and who had left the scene before our officers arrived, to make contact with us today and tell us what happened.”

A major search was initiated following the incident and firefighters from Enniskillen were seen hosing blood from the street.