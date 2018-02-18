Suspected Dublin hit-and-run leaves man in serious condition

A man in his 20s is in a serious condition following a suspected hit-and-run in south Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 24-year-old man was found lying on the road by the junction of Parnell Road and Clogher Road in Dublin 12 at around 5.55am on Sunday. Investigating gardaí say the man may have been struck by a vehicle which then failed to stop at the scene.

The injured man was brought to St James’ Hospital with serious head injuries.

Garda investigators believe the man had made his way from Camden Street at about 4.30am towards Portobello and down Harrington Street, the South Circular Road, past Harold’s Cross Bridge and down Parnell Road.

Gardaí are appealing for information on the incident, particularly from drivers with dash cameras on their vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line 1-800-666 -111 or any Garda Station.

A Garda technical team has examined the scene and investigations are continuing.