Fermanagh shooting: two people dead, two others seriously injured

Police are attending the scene of the shooting in Drummeer Road. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Two people have died and two others have been seriously injured in a shooting in Co Fermanagh on Wednesday morning.

Police are attending the scene of the shooting in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge in Co Fermanagh, according to a statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The PSNI confirmed two people had died, and two people were being treated in hospital for serious injuries. The police said there was “no ongoing risk to the public”.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service dispatched three emergency ambulances, one rapid response paramedic, two ambulance officers and an ambulance doctor to the scene.

One of the injured was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, by air ambulance and another to South West Acute Hospital by ambulance.

Sinn Féin MP Pat Cullen has expressed her deep shock following the reports of the shootings.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP said her thoughts are “with the victims and their families at this tragic time”.

“Police are currently at the scene of an incident outside Maguiresbridge and there are a number of road closures while they carry out their investigations.

“I would urge people to not speculate on the details of this tragic and shocking incident,” she said.

More to follow . . .