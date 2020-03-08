Seven people injured after burglars found in Dublin flat

Seven residents of a south Dublin apartment block were injured on Saturday after interrupting burglars who were armed with a hammer.

The aggravated burglary happened in a complex in the Leopardstown area at around 3pm.

A Garda spokesman said two men, aged in their 40s, entered an apartment but were noticed by residents who heard them from the next room.

“The men were detained by the residents and a number of the residents were assaulted during the incident,” he said. “All seven residents were injured during the incident and a number of them sought medical attention.”

Gardaí were alerted to the incident and arrived at the scene as the burglars were attempting to flee.

“Gardaí arrested both men and seized a hammer and property from them that was taken from the apartment,” the spokesman said.

The two men were taken to Dundrum Garda station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.