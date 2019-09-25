Seven Garda stations lose status as divisional headquarters

Seven Garda stations that are currently the headquarters for policing in their area are to lose that status under plans announced by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Roscommon, Sligo and Monaghan towns have all lost the divisional headquarters status.

Also losing their diviisional HQ status are the Garda stations in Navan, Co Meath, Naas, Co Kildare, Bray, Co Wicklow and Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Confirmation that these seven are the stations to effectively lose out under the reorganisation of the Garda is now likely to give rise to opposition to Mr Harris’s plans in those areas.

Under the new operating policing model set out by Commissioner Harris last month, the number of Garda divisions is to be reduced from 28 to 19.

This is being achieved my amalgamating Garda divisions meaning one of the two existing divisional headquarters stations was always set to lose its status as divisional headquarters in the merged larger divisions.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris: ‘Our new operating model will see larger divisions with more resources.’ Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

Enhanced investigations

On Wednesday the Garda confirmed which stations would remain the headquarter stations for their enlarged divisions and, by extension, which stations would lose their status.

“Our new operating model will see larger divisions with more resources,” Mr Harris said on Wednesday confirming his plans about divisional headquarters stations.

“It will deliver increased Garda visibility in communities, as well more localised services. Resources will be strongly focused on community policing.

“Chief superintendents and superintendents will be empowered to make decisions on how policing is best delivered within their divisions while working to a corporate framework. Superintendents will be located throughout the divisions and will be supported by additional sergeants and inspectors.”

He added the new operating model would enhance the investigation of crime through the delivery of a greater range of specialised services in local areas such as the investigation of sexual crime, domestic violence, cyber crime, and economic crime.

“Each Division will be provided with a Detective Superintendent who along with trained investigators in specialist areas will be responsible for local crime investigation. Complex or highly technical crimes will generally be dealt with at national level,” Mr Harris said.