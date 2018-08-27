Serving Garda suspended after drugs seized

A serving member of An Garda Síochána has been suspended after he was arrested on Sunday and a small quantity of drugs seized, the Garda Press Office has confirmed.

The garda, who is in his 30 s, was arrested in the Dublin area and later released without charge. The substance seized has been sent for analysis and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“The arrested man is a serving member of An Garda Síochána and has been suspended from duty pending the investigation. No further information is available at this time, and the investigation is ongoing,” the office said. It is understood the seized substance may be cocaine.