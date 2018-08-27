Heroin and cannabis worth €150,000 seized in Limerick

Gardaí in Co Limerick have arrested a man after seizing cannabis and heroin worth an estimated €150,000.

The drugs were seized when officers search a house at Colbert Park in Janesboro on Sunday.

“During the course search, approximately 5kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €100,000 and 12oz of diamorphine (Heroin) with an estimated street value of €50,000 were recovered,” a Garda spokesman said.

A 56-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Henry Street Garda station in Limerick under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.