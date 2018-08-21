One of two missing teenagers from Athlone found safe and well

A teenage girl who was reported missing from her home in Co Westmeath last Wednesday has been found safe and well.

Gardaí reported on Tuesday that 15-year-old Janelle Quinn, who was last seen in her home in Athlone, had been found.

However, the whereabouts of Hannah Hughes (16), who also went missing from her home in Athlone last week, are still unknown.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information on Ms Hughes to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090-6498550 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Ms Hughes is described as 157cm (5 foot 2 inches) in height, with long red hair. When last seen she was wearing a short peach hoodie, pink and black leggings, pink, Nike Air Max runners and a black jacket. It is believed she may be in the Dublin area.