Second arrest made in connection with Co Kerry attack

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a badly injured man in Co Kerry on Sunday morning.

The injured man (27) was found with significant head injuries at St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland, at about 5.30am by a passerby.

He was taken to University Hospital Kerry, but was later transferred to Cork because of the serious nature of his injuries.

The arrested man, who was detained on Monday, is being held at Tralee Garda station under Section 4 of the criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The arrest is the second made in relation to the incident. Gardaí arrested a 19-year-old man on Sunday, who remains in custody at Tralee Garda station.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information or anyone who was in the St Stephen’s Park area of Castleisland to contact Tralee Garda station on 066 7102300.