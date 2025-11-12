Man allegedly engaged in ‘manufacture, alteration and production of firearms’, court hears

A sawn-off shotgun, ammunition and pipe-bomb bodies were found at Paul Sheehan's home, a garda said in court. Photograph: Cork Courts

Gardaí are expecting to bring further charges against a man allegedly involved in manufacturing guns and explosives and they will be recommending he be tried at the Special Criminal Court, a court has heard.

Paul Sheehan (45), with an address at Elm Drive, Shamrock Lawn, Douglas, Cork, made his second appearance at the city’s District Court on Wednesday when he appeared by video link on four charges.

He is charged with the unlawful possession of a .32-calibre Beretta semi-automatic pistol and the unlawful possession of a 9mm calibre Luger slide for a semi-automatic Glock pistol at the Applegreen filling station, the Spa, Mallow, Co Cork, on November 4th.

Mr Sheehan is also charged with the unlawful possession of a .38-calibre deactivated six-shot Smith & Wesson revolver and with the possession of three pipe bomb casings at his home at Elm Drive on November 5th.

David O’Meara, defending, said his client wished to apply for bail.

Sgt John Dineen said gardaí were objecting to bail and he called the arresting officer, Det Gda Anthony Daly, of Mallow Garda station, to outline Garda objections.

Det Gda Daly said gardaí were objecting due to the seriousness of the charges, which carry a prison term of up to 14 years, the strength of the evidence against Mr Sheehan and the fear he might commit further offences if granted bail.

He said gardaí would allege Mr Sheehan was caught red-handed when they stopped his car at the Applegreen filling station in Mallow and found a .32-calibre Beretta semi-automatic pistol, a 9mm calibre Luger slide for a semi-automatic Glock pistol, ammunition and cocaine.

Det Gda Daly said gardaí would also allege that during a follow-up search of his home at Elm Drive they found a large quantity of firearms including a sawn-off shotgun, firearm components, ammunition and explosive materials, namely pipe bomb bodies.

He said gardaí would allege Mr Sheehan was engaged in “the manufacture, alteration and production of firearms” and they feared if he was granted bail then he would acquire further firearm components to manufacture more weapons.

Det Garda Daly said Mr Sheehan had been co-operative at interview and had made admissions in relation to the offences with which he was charged. The man also admitted being a cocaine user, which also gave gardaí concerns, the garda said.

He said gardaí expected there would be further firearms charges brought against Mr Sheehan on foot of all the components they found in his house and would be recommending trial at the Special Criminal Court.

Mr O’Meara called Mr Sheehan to give evidence in support of his bail application.

The accused man gave an undertaking to reside at his family home and abide by any conditions that gardaí would seek if he got bail. “Of course, I will,” he told Mr O’Meara.

Judge Mary Dorgan said she was refusing bail due to the seriousness of the charges and the strength of the evidence against Mr Sheehan.

She remanded him in continuing custody to appear again at Cork District Court on November 26th.