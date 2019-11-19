Two men to appear in court over Limerick Garda car ramming

Two men are due to appear in court on Wednesday morning, charged in connection with the ramming of a Garda patrol car in which two gardaí were injured.

A garda patrol unit attempted to stop another car in the car park of the Crescent Shopping Centre in Doooradoyle, Limerick city shortly before midnight on Monday.

Gardai said the car took off at speed in the direction of the Ballykeefe Roundabout, and an armed Garda unit was deployed to assist in the pursuit.

The suspect car rammed a patrol car at the Clonmacken roundabout about 6km from the shopping centre.

The occupants of this car fled on foot and were pursued by gardaí before being arrested.

Gardaí recovered a knife and €1,500 worth of suspected cannabis, pending analysis, gardaí said.

The car involved in the pursuit was also seized and transported to a location where it will be further searched and forensically examined by gardaí.

In a statement An Garda said two men were being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Roxboro Rd and Henry Street Garda Stations.”

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact Henry Street Garda station on (061) 212 400,” the spokesman said.

In an updated statement, a Garda spokesman confirmed two men would appear in court on Wednesday, adding “the two Garda members injured during the incident have since been released from hospital”.