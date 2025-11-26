Courts

High Court continues orders relating to care of highly vulnerable minor

Judge enables child’s continued care and treatment at current placement

At the hearing, the court heard evidence of the child’s positive progress at their current placement. Photograph: Getty Images
Fiachra Gallagher
Wed Nov 26 2025 - 19:001 MIN READ

The High Court has continued orders sought by Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, to secure the protection of a highly vulnerable minor.

The child’s case returned before High Court president Mr Justice David Barniville on Wednesday, after the judge last month made various orders relating to the child’s care and treatment.

At the hearing, the court heard evidence of the child’s positive progress at their current placement.

Following an application by Tusla, the judge made orders allowing for the child’s continued care and treatment at their current placement.

Since proceedings commenced last month, the court has imposed strict reporting restrictions on the case.

These restrictions are provided for in legislation that allows court proceedings to be held in private in certain circumstances.

On Wednesday, counsel for The Irish Times, RTÉ and Irish Independent publisher Mediahuis made an application in respect of the reporting restrictions.

The judge directed that the current restrictions continue, permitting only certain facts to be reported. The judge said he would keep the restrictions under review.

The case is due to return to court next month.

