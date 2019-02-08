Police investigate ‘sickening’ paramilitary shooting in Derry

Three men are being sought in connection with a paramilitary style gun attack described by police in Northern Ireland as “vicious and sickening”.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the lower leg in the Creggan area of Derry shortly after 6pm on Friday. He was subsequently admitted to hospital for treatment.

In a statement, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it was a paramilitary style shooting.

“It was reported that three masked men were involved in what was a vicious and sickening attack which has left this man with a serious and potentially life-changing injury,” said Det Insp Michael Winters.

“There is absolutely no justification for this attack we must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to anyone else.

“The people behind this attack should be seen for what they are, hypocritical thugs trying to exert coercive control over communities by creating a climate of fear.”

The PSNI has appealed to witnesses or anyone who may have information to come forward.