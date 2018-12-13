Petrol bomb attack on Drogheda house investigated

A petrol bomb was thrown through a window into the front room of a house in Drogheda overnight, gardaí say.

The house targeted is at Laurences Park, near the Moneymore estate, the centre of a series of disturbances in recent months connected to an ongoing feud between criminals based in Meath and Louth.

Investigating gardaí said the incident at 12.15am involved a suspected petrol bomb being thrown into the front room of a house which was occupied at the time.

No occupants were injured in the attack.

There was some damage cause to the sitting room.

Two men believed to have been involved were seen fleeing the scene on foot.

One was thought to be wearing a black hooded top and the other was wearing a grey hooded top at the time.

A Garda spokesman said: “Our investigations are ongoing.”

A feud involving two organised crime gangs has led to a sharp increase in violence in Drogheda in recent months, particularly around the Moneymore estate area.

There have been a number of arson attacks, a pipe-bomb attack and an abduction in which a young man was beaten and stabbed.

Gardaí say it is too early in their investigations to link the latest attack with the feud.