People from over 90 countries to be conferred with Irish citizenship

People from more than 90 countries will be conferred with citizenship on Monday, at a ceremony in Killarney with individuals from Poland the highest nationality grouping.

The need for integration will be stressed at the ceremony for a total of 2,400 new Irish citizens.

The Convention Centre in the Gleneagle Hotel last year took over from the Convention Centre in Dublin as the new home for large-scale citizenship ceremonies.

Last November, when 3,000 people were conferred with citizenship in Killarney people from the United Kingdom were the second highest grouping after Poland.

On Monday, Poland, with 406 people, will again be the top nationality, followed by 309 from the United Kingdom and 218 from Romania. Indians are the fourth highest grouping, and some 68 new citizens originate from the United States, the ninth grouping, followed by people from China/Hong Kong.

Full participation

Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan is expected to highlight the Government’s Migrant Integration Strategy which is aimed “not just at all newcomers to our shores, but also at our own citizens”, according to a statement in advance of the ceremony.

The primary objective is ensuring that barriers to full participation in Irish society are identified and addressed and that the basic values of Irish society are respected by all, the statement said.

Among the rights gained by those receiving citizenship on Monday is voting rights equal to those of all Irish citizens, including the right to vote in referendums and Presidential elections voting, which is restricted to Irish citizens.

Citizenship ceremonies were first introduced in 2011. Today’s ceremonies bring the total number held since then to 141, involving people from over 180 countries. Including minors, over 122,000 people will have received Irish citizenship after Monday’s events.

The presiding officers on the day will be retired High Court judge Bryan McMahon and retired District Court judge Paddy McMahon.

Each of the three ceremonies will also be addressed by Ms Justice Tara Burns, chairwoman of the Referendum Commission, who will encourage the new citizens to register to vote ahead of the upcoming referendum on divorce.

Most popular nationalities at today’s citizenship ceremonies

1. Poland – 406

2. United Kingdom – 309

3. Romania – 218

4. India – 186

5 . Nigeria – 99

6 . Latvia – 98

7. Philippines – 86

8. Brazil – 72

9. United States – 68

10. China (Including Hong Kong) – 61