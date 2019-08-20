Over 140 sheep ‘burned alive’ after Co Donegal shed catches fire

More than 140 sheep were burned alive during a fire on a Co Donegal farm at the weekend.

The blaze broke out on in a shed at Drumbuoy, Lifford on Sunday.

Gardaí and a number of fire service tenders rushed to the scene but the blaze had already taken hold when they arrived. The fire was further inflamed by the presence of a large number of hay bales in the corrugated iron structure.

The sheep who were being housed in the shed had perished before the emergency services could intervene.

Investigations into the possible cause of the fire are ongoing and anyone with information or who saw anything in the St Jude’s Court area of Lifford just before 1pm on Sunday is asked to contact Lifford Garda station on (074) 914100.