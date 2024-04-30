London attack: Boy (13) killed in stabbings incident as sword-wielding suspect arrested

A 13-year-old boy has died following multiple stabbings in east London as a sword-wielding suspect remains in custody after being tasered by police.

Chief Supt Stuart Bell, of the Metropolitan Police, said five people were injured in the attack in Hainault.

Two Met officers suffered wounds that both require surgery, with Mr Bell describing their injuries as “significant” but not life-threatening, and injuries sustained by two members of the public are also not deemed to be life-threatening.

The officer said he did not believe it was a targeted attack, and it is not believed to be terror-related.

A man (36) was arrested at the scene and is in custody.

Speaking at a press conference near the scene, Chief Supt Bell said: “You will be aware that a serious incident occurred here at this location this morning.

“Police and ambulance services were called and deployed to a number of casualties.

“It is with great sadness that I confirm one of those injured in the incident, a 13-year-old boy, has died from their injuries.

“He was taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died a short while after.

“The child’s family are being supported firstly by my local officers and now with some specialist officers.”

The Metropolitan Police said officers were first called to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house in Hainault, near the Tube station, at around 7am on Tuesday.

The force said there were reports of people being stabbed in the Thurlow Gardens area.

Police said the suspect is understood to have gone on to attack other members of the public and two police officers. It is understood five people have been hospitalised.

The Met said it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and it is not believed to be terror-related.

Transport for London’s website confirmed Hainault Tube station is closed “due to a police investigation in the area”.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: “This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned.

“I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm. People will want to know what has happened and we will provide more information as soon as we can.”

The force said it was awaiting an update on the condition of those injured in the attacks.

In a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, shadow health secretary and the MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, wrote: “A critical incident has been declared in Hainault.

“There are station and road closures in place. The police, ambulance service and fire brigade are responding.

“One male detained.”

Witnesses described seeing a helicopter circling the area, with police and ambulances heading towards the scene.

London Fire Brigade said firefighters were mobilised to assist police and the London Ambulance Service. – PA