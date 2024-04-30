Man seriously injured in suspected knife attack at homeless tents in Dublin city centre

A man sustained serious injuries in an apparent knife attack on Tara Street, Dublin on Monday night, near where a number of homeless men had been sleeping in tents.
It’s understood that the injured man (40s) was stabbed inside a tent by another man, outside the offices of The Irish Times, at about 10.30pm on Monday night. The man’s injuries were described as “serious”.
It’s understood that the attacker was accompanied by a woman.
Emergency services arrived at the scene soon after the incident, and the man was transferred to St James’s Hospital.
‘We’re moving with the times’: Private all-girls’ school in south Dublin to admit boys for first time
[ Emergency law set to be approved to transfer asylum applicants back to UK ]
The area beside the tents was cordoned off on Tuesday morning by garda tape. A significant amount of blood was visible on the footpath close to the scene.
A statement from the Garda Press Office said that gardaí in Pearse Street Garda Station were alerted to the injured man on Fleet Street at approximately 10.30pm.
“Gardaí attended the scene and the man, aged in his 40s was removed to St. James’s Hospital for treatment. The scene has been preserved and investigations are ongoing,” it added.
More to follow...
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis