Man seriously injured in suspected knife attack at homeless tents in Dublin city centre

Gardaí in hazmat suits at the scene of an incident on the corner of Tara Street, Dublin, in which a man was found injured on Monday, 29th April, 2024, at approximately 10.30pm. Gardaí attended the scene and the man, aged in his 40s was removed to St. James's Hospital for treatment. Photograph: Brian Kilmartin

A man sustained serious injuries in an apparent knife attack on Tara Street, Dublin on Monday night, near where a number of homeless men had been sleeping in tents.

It’s understood that the injured man (40s) was stabbed inside a tent by another man, outside the offices of The Irish Times, at about 10.30pm on Monday night. The man’s injuries were described as “serious”.

It’s understood that the attacker was accompanied by a woman.

Emergency services arrived at the scene soon after the incident, and the man was transferred to St James’s Hospital.

The area beside the tents was cordoned off on Tuesday morning by garda tape. A significant amount of blood was visible on the footpath close to the scene.

A statement from the Garda Press Office said that gardaí in Pearse Street Garda Station were alerted to the injured man on Fleet Street at approximately 10.30pm.

“Gardaí attended the scene and the man, aged in his 40s was removed to St. James’s Hospital for treatment. The scene has been preserved and investigations are ongoing,” it added.

