More than 800 mobile phones found in Irish prisons last year

More than 800 mobile phones, 500 weapons and 1,000 quantities of drugs were seized in Irish prisons last year, according to the Irish Prison Service (IPS).

There was also close to 300 litres of “hooch” or home-made alcohol seized, figures released under the Freedom of Information Act show.

The highest number of mobile phones (334) and quantities of drugs (373) were seized at Mountjoy Prison on the North Circular Road in Dublin, followed by Wheatfield Prison in Clondalkin (161 phones and 183 drug seizures).

The prison found with the highest quantity of home-made alcohol was Cork Prison, where 126 litres was recovered, followed by Castlerea Prison in Co Roscommon (51 litres).

Wheatfield Prison had the largest number of weapons seized (174), followed by the Midlands Prison (105) and Castlerea Prison (80).

There were seven mobile phones, 13 quantities of drugs and one weapon seized at the Dóchas centre last year.

Prevent flow

The IPS said a dedicated team of officers to prevent the flow of contraband into prisons was established in 2008. The Operational Support Group (OSG) conduct security screenings areas at entry points of all closed prisons as well as regular searches using their canine unit.

“Efforts are made on a continuous basis by prison staff to prevent the flow of drugs into our prisons,” a spokesman for the IPS said.

“In addition to the establishment of the OSG, measures aimed at stemming the flow of contraband into prisons include; the installation of nets over exercise yards, enhanced CCTV monitoring, the stricter control of visits and the use of targeted and random cell searches on a daily basis.”

Significant quantities

The IPS said random cell searches have uncovered significant quantities of contraband in recent years. It said despite these measures, “constant improvements” are required and as a result has established a confidential telephone line (1800 855 717) which is now in operation.

“Prisoners, visitors, staff or members of the public with information on the trafficking of prohibited items into our prisons can pass on that information in the strictest confidence,” the spokesman added.

So far this year, 532 mobile phones, 609 quantities of drugs, 397 weapons and 228 litres of alcohol have been seized. Mountjoy Prison has had the highest number of phones (187), weapons (109) and alcohol (77.5 litres) confiscated, while Wheatfield Prison has the largest number of drug seizures (210).

There have been three mobile phones and seven drug quantities seized at the Dochas centre.