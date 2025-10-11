Crime & Law

Man (40s) arrested following stabbing in Co Cork

Man hospitalised after incident understood to have occurred in IPAS centre in Mitchelstown

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Co Cork. Photograph: iStock
Sat Oct 11 2025 - 15:09

A man has been arrested following a stabbing that left a man in his 40s hospitalised in Co Cork.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the incident, which is understood to have occurred in the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) accommodation centre in Mitchelstown at midnight.

Gardaí said the injured man was taken by emergency services to Cork University Hospital for the treatment of “non-life threatening injuries”.

It is believed a row broke out between four men living at the centre.

A man in his 40s was arrested and brought to a Garda station in Co Cork. He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí are searching areas around the property for the weapon involved, with investigations ongoing.

