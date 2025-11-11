Miriam Lord: Connolly’s inauguration was a bit like a big Irish wedding, solemn and joyous

Connolly sits on the presidential inauguration chair during the ceremony. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

With the Declaration of Office before her in Dublin Castle and a rapt audience looking on, Catherine Connolly took the gleaming silver pen in her hand and prepared to sign.

In the silent grandeur of St Patrick’s Hall, she touched it to the parchment.

This was the moment.

In that instant, trumpets sounded and a joyous fanfare burst from the gallery above. Honoured guests rising to acclaim their new President, applause quickly giving way to cheers.

The presidential flag was simultaneously hoisted above the State Apartments as a 21-gun salute, fired from Collins Barracks, shattered the rainy stillness of Dublin city.

And in that moment, with the smoke still clearing, the 10th link in the unbroken chain clicked smoothly into place.

Just then, with the Chief Justice doing the honours and three former presidents watching on, Catherine Connolly was declared Uachtarán na hÉireann.

A seamless transition from Michael D to Catherine C.

A packed St Patrick's Hall in Dublin Castle for the ceremony. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

‘Twas far from gilded columns, guards of honour and mansions in the Phoenix Park that either of them were reared.

They weren’t born into the job. They earned it from the people.

Which is the great thing about our presidency.

It was Taoiseach Micheál Martin who reminded the assembly that Connolly is the latest in the longest chain of democratically elected heads of state in any European country.

The inauguration ceremony managed to be both a solemn and a joyous affair.

It was conducted with all the anxious pomp one might expect of a major State occasion, yet there was always the feeling of a hooley in the offing to offset any stuffiness.

The first arrivals began trickling into St Patrick’s Hall almost two hours before the ceremony was due to begin.

The occasion was a bit like a big Irish wedding, with everyone in their finery and the band playing favourites (Danny Boy, anyone?) to keep the atmosphere going.

Dáil ushers showed people to their seats, delicately redirecting some of the keener early bird politicians to where they were supposed to be sitting as opposed who they wanted to be seen sitting beside.

Some traditionalists – Fianna Fáil politicians mainly – arrived early to nab good seats and to shake hands with the Connolly family in the front row early doors.

Not everyone was happy with how the seating panned out.

Socialist Ruth Coppinger wasn’t best pleased to see the leader of Aontú nipping into prime spot. “Brass neck of Peadar Tóibín sitting up at the front at Dublin Castle when he launched a spoil the vote campaign,” she tweeted.

As the Taoiseach was on platform duty inside, it was Tánaiste Simon Harris’s job to greet the president-elect when she arrived.

It was also the time for the big reveal – the Inauguration Rig-out.

The platform party – Taoiseach, Cabinet, Ceann Comhairle, Chief Justice and former office holders – clomped down the aisle. Everyone stood up, whether they wanted to or not

Perhaps in a nod to Mary Robinson’s election all those years ago, Catherine chose a full length coat and wide trouser ensemble in head to toe purple by designer Louise Kennedy.

In keeping with the wedding vibe, Simon Harris walked Catherine up the aisle before giving her away to the people of Ireland.

The Government is probably relieved to have the former Independent TD for Galway West taken off its hands, although considering the somewhat meaty political content of her scene-setting opening speech, there could be some turbulence ahead.

Former taoisigh Bertie Ahern and Leo Varadkar barrelled in at the same time, while Brian Cowen arrived in the company of former TD and senator Donie Cassidy. The spouses of the three former presidents – Sabina Higgins, Martin McAleese and Nick Robinson – sat in the body of the hall.

People caught their breath when a familiar figure appeared in the doorway. It was the Miggeldy formerly known as Uachtarán – outgoing president Michael D Higgins.

As he walked slowly down the hall with the aid of two sticks, the crowd applauded and cheered.

Michael D Higgins gets a standing ovation as he enters St Patrick’s Hall on Tuesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

And the first beginnings of many tears were surreptitiously wiped away by quite a few guests.

Then, as they say on Strictly Come Dancing, it was time to welcome “The Judges!”

Leading members of the judiciary streamed into the hall in a dark slick of black suits.

A soul stirring blast of Ó Riada’s Mise Éire galvanised the waiting guests as midday approached.

The platform party – Taoiseach, Cabinet, Ceann Comhairle, Chief Justice and former office holders – clomped down the aisle. Everyone stood up, whether they wanted to or not.

Paul Murphy of Solidarity-People Before Profit was wearing a suit and the smile he hasn’t taken off since Catherine Connolly won the election. His colleague Richard Boyd-Barrett was in his good leather jacket. Over on the other side, MEP Ming Flanagan’s beard was in a neat little braid for the occasion.

Finally, a drumroll and some splendid O’Carolan music.

The president-elect was entering the hall – almost, but not quite, on Simon Harris’s arm.

Her husband Brian, walked behind with Paschal Donohoe.

Catherine Connolly with her husband Brian McEnery were greeted at Dublin Castle for her inauguration by Tánaiste Simon Harris (right) and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe (left). Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

The family waited for Catherine to pass – her two sons, her sisters and brothers and all the rest of the happy relations that come from being part of a family of 14 siblings. Some, scarcely believing that this moment had come, threw their hands over their mouths as she neared before clapping for joy.

And there the presidential inauguration chair was waiting for her.

This stunning piece in white oak with its sweeping, flowing arms was first used in 2011 for the inauguration of Higgins.

When Catherine sat down, Brian moved forward discreetly and put her glasses on the desk.

Uilleann piper Eugene Lambe played Galway Bay – the one musical nod to their home city.

After, a service of prayer and reflection conducted by Church leaders – five men and two women (one of them representing the Humanist Association).

The Taoiseach was like the Master of Ceremonies – or best man. He introduced the Chief Justice, Donal O’Donnell, to administer the Declaration of Office.

Catherine Connolly repeated the oath of office and signed the Declaration, officially taking office as the 10th President of Ireland.

He presented her with the Presidential Seal, which is stamped with our national emblem, the Brian Boru harp. It’s about the size of a small dinner plate.

After a few short words from the Taoiseach, the new President delivered her first speech.

She heaved sigh of relief.

“We can breathe a little – and relax.”

Standing “humbly and proudly” before the nation, she spoke of the interests during her political life which she will continue to champion now that she is First Citizen.

“I believe that the President should be a unifying president – steady hand, yes, but also a catalyst for change, reflecting our desire for a Republic that lives up to its name.”

With the Taoiseach and Tánaiste seated beside her, Connolly said her election was brought about by a small group of people who weren’t given much chance of succeeding.

But they prevailed and “it became evident that the dominant narrative did not reflect or represent people’s values and concerns”.

The “dominant narrative” in the two seats to her right listened politely, their hands folded on their laps.

The ceremony ended on an emotional high with a rousing rendition of the National Anthem.

The Air Corps did a fly-past when the new President emerged from the Hall. She had banter with a group of schoolchildren from nearby Francis Street before she was driven away in a motorcade, the bonnet of her State car now flying the national flag and her presidential flag.

The 10th link in an unbroken chain.

President Catherine Connolly.