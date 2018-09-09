Man (49) dies after van crashes into ditch in Co Laois

A 49-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash in Co Laois on Saturday evening.

The crash happened shortly before 7.30pm at Cappalug near Killeshin. It is understood the van the man was driving left the road and struck a ditch. Gardaí say he was the sole occupant of the van.

Emergency services were attended the scene and the man was pronounced dead a short time later. His body was removed to Portlaoise hospital for a postmortem examination.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.