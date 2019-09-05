Man shot up to 10 times after car rammed by would-be killers in van

Gardaí are trying to establish if the attempted murder of a man shot repeatedly in Co Dublin on Wednesday was linked to a gun killing in the city earlier this year.

The latest victim (42) was shot in his car by criminals who appeared to be waiting for him close to his home at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan.

Gardaí believe the victim’s car was rammed by a van used by his would-be killers before a gunman fired up to 10 shots into the victim’s Toyota car at 1.50pm. Most of the shots were fired at him through the driver-side windscreen.

The man in his 40s was shot while driving this car in Lucan on Wednesday. Photograph: Collins.

The scene of the shooting in Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan. Photograph: Collins

A group of children were holding a PE class beside the attack scene and others were returning home from school at the time.

Despite being wounded several times in the arms, upper body and face, the victim ran to the house of a neighbour for help.

The van, used to ram the victim’s car up onto a grass verge, and another vehicle were found on the nearby Esker estate in Lucan. A firearm was discovered in the burnt-out shell of one of the vehicles.

The victim was taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, where his condition was last night described as critical.

Detectives were trying to establish if the latest attack was in any way linked to the shooting dead of David “Chen” Lynch on March 1st on the Foxdene estate about 2km from the scene of the latest attack.

Lynch was involved in the drugs trade and money laundering and was known to the man shot yesterday.