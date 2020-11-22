Suspected racist attack at Co Armagh house being investigated

Police are investigating a suspected racist attack at a house in the North.

A group of youths were outside a house at Spelga Park, Lurgan, Co Armagh, when a stone was thrown at a front window shortly before 8pm on Saturday.

The window was smashed, according to a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokeswoman.

The resident of the house, a foreign national, was standing outside the house at the time. No one was injured in the attack.

The PSNI said it is treating the incident as “racially motivated”.

The youths, who were involved in “antisocial behaviour”, had scattered by the time the police arrived. House-to-house inquiries were carried out, and an appeal has been issued for witnesses.