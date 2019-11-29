Man seriously injured in Cork shooting

Gardaí in Cork have begun an investigation after a man in his 40s was shot and seriously wounded in the city on Friday night.

The man, who is Irish, was shot outside his house at Chapelgate, in Ballyvolane, on the city’s northside at around 7.45pm.

Emergency services were alerted and the man was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí believe a lone gunman fled the scene on foot but may have got into a waiting car some distance away.

They say they are keeping an open mind on the motive for the attack.

Door to door inquiries are continuing in the area and the scene has been cordoned off for a technical examination.

In a statement gardaí said that following the shooting “a male in his 40s was brought to Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as stable. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing”.