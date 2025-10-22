Man (44) settles case over circumstances of birth for €10m

Jonathan Hughes, of Celbridge, Co Kildare had through his father John sued the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street, Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A 44-year-old man who sued over the circumstances of his birth and care at the National Maternity Hospital, Dublin has settled a High Court action for €10 million.

The father of Jonathan Hughes, who has cerebral palsy, outside the Four Courts on Wednesday said his son is not aware of the consequences of what his family and legal team had achieved for his future care with the landmark settlement.

John Hughes said: “The decision to take the case two years ago was difficult. I knew the mountain I had to climb with legal and expert fees, but this is a very good day for Jonathan. He is a lovely person, he lifts all our spirits. When you think the worst is happening, he can change it instantly.”

The family he said were “deeply relieved and profoundly grateful” and Mr Hughes said the outcome “brings a long-awaited sense of justice and closure to our family after years of uncertainty and hardship.”

Patrick Treacy SC, appearing for the family and instructed by Cian O’Carroll solicitors, told the High Court the settlement is without an admission of liability and was reached after mediation.

He said the settlement figure of €10 million represented 80 to 90 per cent of the claim, and the discount reflected the litigation risk involved.

Counsel said it was an extremely rare case, in relation to alleged events almost 45 years ago.

Jonathan Hughes, of Celbridge, Co Kildare had through his father John sued the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street, Dublin. All of the claims were denied.

In the proceedings it was claimed that Jonathan allegedly suffered significant asphyxiation at and around the time of his birth on November 24th, 1980, and he was subsequently diagnosed with cerebral palsy, developmental delay and epilepsy.

It was alleged that these conditions were attributable to an alleged series of failings on the part of the hospital in the course of Jonathan’s antenatal care, delivery and in his immediate treatment following birth.

It was claimed that from the time of his mother’s admission, the hospital allegedly failed to conduct a continuous CTG, which monitors the baby’s heart rate.

It was further contended there was an alleged failure to appreciate that the baby was small for his gestational age and an alleged failure to deliver the baby by Caesarean section earlier. After the baby was born, it was claimed he was only treated with facial oxygen.

All of the claims were strongly denied. Counsel said there was also an issue in the case as to the adequacy and quality of brain imagery taken at the time.

Counsel said that a motion to dismiss the case because of delay had been tabled by the hospital to run beside the action.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey who approved the €10 million settlement noted the litigation risk and said Jonathan’s parents John and Susie and his family had provided extraordinary care over the years.

The judge said he hoped that the settlement would now bring resolution for the family and he wished them the very best for the future.