Former Sinn Féin press officer Michael McMonagle breaches sex offences order

A former Sinn Féin press officer and journalist, who was jailed last year for sexual communication with a child, could have his licence from prison revoked after breaching his court order.

Michael McMonagle (44) appeared at Limavady Magistrate’s Court charged with breaching his Sexual Offences Prevention Order and was given a one month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

McMonagle, whose address was formerly given as Limewood Street, Derry, was charged with breaching the sexual offences order by being in a chat room without permission of his designated risk manager on October 21st.

A police officer told the court McMonagle was a Category 2 registered sex offender, who was prohibited from accessing chat rooms without permission of his designated risk manager.

She told the court that, on October 21st, McMonagle was asked for his device for examination and it was discovered he had been on a site with a chat room element and had contacted a number of females.

The court heard that McMonagle accepted he had not told his designated risk manager about this and he was arrested.

McMonagle, who had pleaded guilty to 15 child sexual offences charges in September 2024, was sentenced at Derry Crown Court that November to 18 months, nine of which were to be spent in prison.

Defence solicitor Paddy McGurk told the court since his release the defendant had “kept himself to himself”.

He said the offences and his conviction have had “a significant affect on his life” and it was a major fall from grace as McMonagle had a previous career in journalism and public relations.

The solicitor said McMonagle had abided by all other conditions but probation had begun the paper work as regards the revoking of his licence.

District Judge Peter King said that the question of revoking the licence was best left to the crown court.

He said in this case was “clearly within the licence period” and the defendant could expect further developments as regards his licence.

He said in the case in front of him, McMonagle had pleaded guilty and there was no suggestion of anything “untoward” in the chat room or anything sexual.