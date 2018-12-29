Man left with serious head injuries after assault in Dublin

A 20-year-old man is being treated for serious head injuries following an assault in west Dublin on Friday night.

Gardaí said they are investigating the serious assault which occurred at Ballyowen Lane in Lucan between 11pm and midnight.

The man is being treated in Beaumont Hospital for his injuries. The hospital specialises in the treatment of patients with serious head injury.

An incident room has been established at Lucan Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information, particularly anyone who was in the vicinity of Ballyowen Lane or Ballyowen Shopping Centre between 11pm and midnight on Friday.

Gardaí also wish to appeal to drivers who have dash-cams and may have been in that area between those times to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda station on 01 6667300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.