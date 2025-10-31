Courts

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter of Irish woman Sarah McNally in New York

Longford native (41) was attacked during her shift at a bar in Queens in 2024

Sarah McNally was killed in a knife attack in Queens, New York, on March 30th, 2024. Photograph: rip.ie
Michael Fitzpatrick
Fri Oct 31 2025 - 15:301 MIN READ

A man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Irish woman Sarah McNally in New York last year.

Marcin Pieciak (37) was charged in connection with the fatal stabbing and pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. He faces a prison sentence of 24 years.

Ms McNally, a 41-year-old from Co Longford, was attacked during her bartending shift at the Céilí House Bar, Queens, on the evening of March 30th, 2024.

Speaking of the incident, Queens district attorney Melinda Katz said: “Marcin Pieciak walked into Sarah McNally’s place of employment and viciously attacked the 41-year-old. The defendant stabbed the victim 19 times, severing her spine, and then stabbed himself as he tried to escape the premises.

“Thankfully, a brave bar patron stopped the defendant and detained him until police arrived. This murder shocked the community and McNally’s loved ones. With this guilty plea, the defendant has been held accountable for his actions.”

Police arrived within minutes of the attack and disarmed Pieciak, recovering two knives.

Ms McNally was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens for treatment for her injuries, which included major damage to her carotid artery and a severed spine. She was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

