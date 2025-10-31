AIL preview: Ballynahinch host fellow top four chasers Terenure College

In Division 1A, Ballynahinch host fellow top four chasers Terenure College at Ballymacarn Park. Hinch have hit form with back-to-back wins, including a superb victory away to Cork Constitution, and are looking to cement their title credentials. Terenure, winners over Nenagh Ormond last week, have been strong again this term and will look to continue their push near the summit.

Clontarf face UCD at Castle Avenue in an all-Dublin derby. The reigning champions have won three in a row and look every inch a side intent on going back-to-back this season. UCD, ninth with one win, will need to produce something special to upset the champions.

Lansdowne welcome bottom side Nenagh Ormond to the Aviva back pitch, while unbeaten leaders St Mary’s College host Cork Constitution in a rematch of last season’s semi-final. Young Munster, still searching for their first victory despite four losing bonus points, take on Old Belvedere in Limerick.

Division 1B has tightened considerably, with Blackrock College rediscovering form after a slow start. They host second-placed City of Armagh, who could go top with another victory. Dublin University meet leaders Instonians at College Park in a top-four battle between two in-form sides.

Garryowen and Old Wesley clash in Dooradoyle, while a local Cork derby between Highfield and UCC offers both sides a chance to reignite their campaigns. At Dub Lane, Queen’s University chase a first win against Naas after several narrow defeats, the Kildare side meanwhile aim to record back-to-back wins.

In Division 2A, leaders MU Barnhall and Dungannon remain the only unbeaten teams. Barnhall welcome bottom side Banbridge to Parsonstown, while Dungannon face Cashel in Spafield.

Division 2B features a standout Connacht derby as unbeaten Galwegians face Sligo at Crowley Park, while UL Bohemian put their perfect record on the line away to Clogher Valley.

In Division 2C, Thomond’s superb start continues as they chase a fifth straight bonus-point win at home to Belfast Harlequins.

Fixtures:

Division 1A:

Ballynahinch v Terenure College, Ballymacarn Park, 2.30pm

Clontarf v UCD, Castle Avenue, 2.30pm

Lansdowne v Nenagh Ormond, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch, 2.30pm

St Mary’s College v Cork Constitution, Templeville Road, 2.30pm

Young Munster v Old Belvedere, Tom Clifford Park, 2.30pm

Division 1B:

Blackrock College v City Of Armagh, Stradbrook, 2.30pm

Dublin University v Instonians, College Park, 2.30pm

Garryowen v Old Wesley, Dooradoyle, 2.30pm

Highfield v UCC, Woodleigh Park, 2.30pm

Queens University v Naas, Dub Lane, 2.30pm

Division 2A:

Shannon v Ballymena, Thomond Park, 1.30pm

Cashel v Dungannon, Spafield, 2.30pm

MU Barnhall v Banbridge, Parsonstown, 2.30pm

Old Crescent v Galway Corinthians, Takumi Park, 2.30pm

Wanderers v Greystones, Merrion Road, 2.30pm

Division 2B:

Clogher Valley v UL Bohemian, The Cran, 1.30pm

Buccaneers v Navan, Dubarry Park, 2.30pm

Galwegians v Sligo, Crowley Park, 2.30pm

Malone v Skerries, Gibson Park, 2.30pm

Rainey v Enniscorthy, Hatrick Park, 2.30pm

Division 2C:

Bective Rangers v Ballyclare, Energia Park, 2.30pm

Bruff v Dolphin, Kilballyowen Park, 2.30pm

Midleton v Malahide, Towns Park, 2.30pm

Monkstown v Clonmel, Sydney Parade, 2.30pm

Thomond v Belfast Harlequins, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 2.30pm