Man injured and woman arrested following Longford crash

A man in his 20s was injured on Monday following a serious road traffic collision in Co Longford.

The collision, which occurred at Lamagh in Newtownforbes shortly after 3pm, was just one of a number of road traffic incidents across the country on Monday.

The man injured in the Longford collision was taken to Tallaght Hospital, where he is described as being in a stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman in her early 50s was arrested in relation to the collision shortly after the incident, and is currently being detained at Longford Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The collision has since been cleared from the N4 and traffic is operating as normal.

Another collision was reported on the Swords Road in Malahide on Monday afternoon. Gardaí attended the scene at the junction of Chamley Gardens and tweeted that the road had been closed and local diversions were in place. AA Roadwatch later tweeted that the Swords Road had reopened. There were no reports of injuries in the collision.

In Co Wicklow, the Rathdrum to Laragh road was closed in both directions following a collision at 5pm at Knockrath. There were no injuries in the incident and the R755 has since reopened to traffic.

Traffic is also operating as normal on the M50 following a collision on the motorway earlier today.