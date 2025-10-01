PSNI apologises to family over RUC’s poor investigation of politician’s murder in 1974

Ferghal Kelly, centre, holds a picture of his late father Patsy Kelly outside Belfast High Court on Wednesday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Northern Ireland’s chief constable has apologised in the High Court to the family of a murdered councillor for inadequacies in the original RUC investigation into the politician’s death more than 50 years ago.

Patsy Kelly (35), an independent nationalist councillor in Omagh, was shot dead after being abducted on his way home from work at a pub in Trillick, Co Tyrone, in July 1974.

The father of five’s body was found three weeks later by fishermen in Lough Eyes, near Lisbellaw, Co Fermanagh, in shallow water.

Mr Kelly had been shot six times. A green nylon rope, attached to a 56lb (25kg) weight, was around his waist to weigh him down in the water.

No-one has ever been convicted of his murder.

His widow, Teresa Kelly (84), has led the campaign for truth and justice about the killing.

Two years ago a scathing NI Police Ombudsman report said the Kelly family had been “failed by police” through its “wholly inadequate investigation”.

On Wednesday, the family confirmed that Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) chief constable Jon Boutcher had issued a formal apology in the High Court for “inadequacies” in the investigation.

The PSNI did not admit liability.

The development follows a civil case taken by the Kelly family against police.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the family, they said it “cannot be overstated as to how important this apology is to our family, friends and entire community”.

One of the most damning findings of the 2023 watchdog probe – and one the family always suspected – was evidence of “collusive behaviours” between security force members and loyalist paramilitaries.

Last year, Northern Ireland’s attorney general rejected calls for a fresh inquest.

A statement read in court by the family’s barrister, Des Fahy KC, said while the PSNI did not admit liability it “recognises and accepts that aspects of that investigation by the RUC in 1974 fell below expected standard”.

“The PSNI also acknowledges the deep and lasting grief suffered by Mrs Kelly [Mr Kelly’s widow] and the Kelly family because of the murder of Mr Kelly,” the statement also said.

The family described the behaviour of some RUC officers who interacted with Mrs Kelly at the beginning of the investigation as “abominable” while her husband’s body was still missing.

“It is worth stating that in the months after Patsy’s murder, the intimidation suffered by Teresa and her family circle and wider community continued,” the family said.

“For example, Teresa, while heavily pregnant with Patsy’s fifth child, was forced to stand at the roadside a few nights before Christmas while her car was searched.”

They said Mr Kelly’s friends and the local community “suffered intimidation” as well as the wider family circle.

“It is now up to each individual to process their own thoughts towards this statement and to form their own position,” it said.

In an interview with The Irish Times two years ago, Mr Kelly’s youngest son, Patsy jnr said when his mother did interviews in the months after the murder she said she “prayed for the killers” and appealed for “absolutely no retaliation”.

“She raised all of us to have no hatred or bitterness,” he said.

The PSNI has been contacted for comment.