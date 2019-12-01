Man in his 60s dies following suspected assault in Galway

A man in his 60s has died at a house in Co Galway following a suspected assault.

In a statement gardaí said the emergency services were called to a house in Ballinahown, Connemara on Sunday morning where they found an injured man.

He was brought to University Hospital Galway where he later died.

A man in his 70s has been arrested and is being questioned at Galway Garda station in connection with the death.

The scene has been preserved for an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí said the postmortem results will determine the results of their investigation.