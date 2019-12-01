Man injured in Dublin city shooting

A man in his 20s has been injured in a shooting in the North Strand area of Dublin city.

At about 6.45am gardaí were called to a flat on North Strand Road where members of Dublin Fire Brigade were treating a man in his 20s .

He was taken to the Mater hospital, and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The scene has been preserved for examination, and enquires are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda station 01-6668600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.