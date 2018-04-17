Baby’s body found in the boot of a car in Co Offaly

Gardaí are investigating the death of a baby whose body was found in the boot of a car in Co Offaly last month.

The baby was stillborn and its death will not result in an inquest, the county’s coroner has said.

Coroner Brian Mahon said he had been notified of the deceased female infant, who appears to have been born in a car in Birr on March 29th.

It is understood the mother had concealed her pregnancy and presented at Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, after giving birth.

The baby’s body was found in the boot of the car in the following days.

A postmortem, carried out on April 1st by the State Pathologist’s Office, found the baby was “stillborn”.

“As a result it will not be a matter for the Coroner,” said Mr Mahon. “I’ve been told it was a still birth and I will get a report shortly.”

An Garda Síochána confirmed it was investigating the “sudden death of an infant in Birr, Co Offaly”.