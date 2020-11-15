Man dies after van crashes and bursts into flames in Co Meath

A man in his 40s died after a van crashed and burst into flames in Co Meath on Saturday night.

The single vehicle crash happened at about 7.25pm on the R135 at Nine Mile Stone, Baltransa, Ashbourne, gardaí said on Sunday.

“The van in involved in the incident became engulfed in flames. Fire and emergency services attended the scene and the blaze was brought under control,” a Garda Press Office statement said.

“A man, aged in his late 40s, the sole occupant of the van, was pronounced dead at the scene. The mans remains have been removed to the Mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan where a post mortem will be carried out.”

The statement added that a technical examination of the scene had taken place and the road was fully re-opened.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly an road users with dash cam footage, to contact them at Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”