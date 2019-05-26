Man dies after two-vehicle collision in Co Wexford

Two people have been killed in weekend road crashes in Cos Wexford and Meath.

A man in his late 30s was fatally injured when his car collided with another car at Raheenaskeagh, Oulart, Gorey, at approximately 8.30am on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at scene and his body was taken to the mortuary at Wexford General Hospital.

The man was the sole occupant of his car. The driver of the second car, a woman, was injured in the incident and was taken to Wexford General Hospital.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact Enniscorthy Garda station on 053-9242580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.

On Saturday, a man (26) died following a road collision involving a motorcycle and a tractor at Balrath Cross, Kells, Co Meath.

The driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured and taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital but died in the early hours of Sunday morning. The driver of the tractor (19) was uninjured.

The road has reopened following a forensic investigation of the scene. Gardaí­ in Kells are appealing for any persons who may have travelled the road or who can assist with this investigation to contact them at Kells Garda Station 046 – 9280820, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.