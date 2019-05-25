Investigation into discovery of garda’s body on Co Mayo road

An investigation has begun after the body of a garda was found on the roadside close to his home in Swinford, Co Mayo, last night.

John McCallion (48) had been on a leisure cycle before his body was found beside his bicycle.

A postmortem is due to be carried out at Mayo University Hospital on Saturday to determine whether the death was an accident or due to from injuries sustained in a road traffic collision.

His death comes ten years after his brother, Robbie, and also a garda, was killed in a road traffic collision while in duty in Co Donegal.

He was 30-years-old when he was stuck by a speeding vehicle while responding to a call out on March 26th, 2009.

People in the McCallions’ hometown, Swinford on Saturday paid tribute to John McCallion, describing him as a diligent and considerate garda who acted as local juvenile liaison officer.

“This is a tragedy beyond words”, said businessman Joe Mellett, a former member of Mayo County Council.

“My deepest sympathy is extended to John’s wife, Collette, and three children, his parents, Bob and Nancy and his sisters, Noirin and Deirdre”.

Mr Mellett was one of many in the east Mayo town who recalled poignant memories of the day more than a decade ago when John greeted the remains of his late brother back to the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Swinford with the words: “Welcome home, Robbie”.

Like his late brother, John McCallion was active in GAA and other sporting circles.

There is a strong family connection to An Garda with John McCallion’s father, brother, uncles and cousins all members of the force.