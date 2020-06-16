Man charged in relation to fatal hit-and-run incident in Co Donegal

A man has been charged in relation to a fatal hit-and-run incident in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, on Monday.

He is now due to appear before Letterkenny District Court on Wednesday at 10.30am.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested after the body of a male pedestrian was discovered at Windyhall at 4am on Monday following a hit-and-run incident.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident and the victim was transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.