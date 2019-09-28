Man charged in connection with murder of John Gibson

A man has been charged in connection with the murder of John Gibson.

The 23-year-old was due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Saturday morning over the fatal shooting of Gibson (28), which occured at the City West Shopping Centre, Dublin 24, in September 2017.

Gibson, a father-of-two, was shot dead outside Eddie Rocket’s restaurant at the side of the shopping centre.

He received medical assistance at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.