Man dies after car hits tree near Gorey in Co Wexford

A man has died after the car he was driving left the road and struck a tree in north Co Wexford.

The man, aged in his late 20s, was seriously injured in the incident at Clonattin Lower on the Arklow Road near Gorey in the early hours of Sunday.

He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin where he later died.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission, which investigates incidents involving members of the force, is looking into the matter.

The scene of the crash was sealed off to allow for a technical examination and diversions were put in place.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Gorey Garda station on (053) 9430690, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.